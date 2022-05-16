FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re a DeKalb County senior, grab your poodle skirt or saddle shoes and get ready to dance!

The DeKalb County Council on Aging, along with Fort Payne Parks and Recreation, will host a “sock hop” dance for seniors on June 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Wills Valley Recreation Center.

The sock hop returned last year, after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to be hosting it as a part of Older Americans Month,” said Emily McCamy, the county’s director of transportation and the council on aging. “We were unable to schedule it in May with the rest of the country’s celebration of Older Americans Month, but we were close with an event date of Saturday, June 4.”

“This will be the first time we have hosted it on a Saturday and the first time it will be held midday,” McCamy continued.

The dance is for DeKalb County residents ages 55 and over. Participants are invited to dress casual or go 50s style. The event’s music will be provided by Still Kickin’.

Registration for the sock hop will close on May 25. To register, contact 256-845-8590 or coa@dekalbcountyal.us.