RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re a DeKalb County junior or senior looking for a job after high school, make plans to attend “Hiring Day” next week in Rainsville.

The career fair runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum. While the event is geared toward high school juniors and seniors, the “hiring day” will open to the general public from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jobseekers are asked to bring a resume.

“If you are looking for a career after high school, or you need a part-time job while in school, please make plans to attend!” read a flyer for the event.

Students will be excused from school if they attend the fair. For more information, contact your individual school’s career coach.

The event is presented by the DeKalb County Career Coaches, North Alabama Works, DeKalb County Economic Development Authority, the Fort Payne, Henagar, and Rainsville Chambers of Commerce, and the Fort Payne Career Center.