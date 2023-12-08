DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A substitute teacher with the DeKalb County Board of Education has been arrested and charged after police say she had a sexual relationship with a student.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Kristen Jade Ford, 30, is charged with being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19.

(PHOTO: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

After receiving complaints regarding the relationship, DSCO says they investigated the situation and arrested Ford.

“Cases involving our children are never easy, but I am thankful for our Investigation Unit and their diligence in resolving this case so fast. Our children are our future and protecting them is our number one priority.” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.