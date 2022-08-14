DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A DeKalb County student was awarded a scholarship from a national nonprofit to help with college.

Congratulations to Sonny Martin on winning the Airborne Public Safety Association Southeast Region Scholarship.

Sonny, the son of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Pilot Matt Martin, will be heading to Auburn University in the fall. He plans on studying computer engineering.

Martin was one of two scholarship recipients in the Southeast region and one of 12 the organization offers throughout the country.

“Sonny, everyone at the DCSO is so very proud of you and all that you have accomplished. Keep believing in yourself and there will be no limits in what you will achieve,” Sheriff Nick Welden said.

The APSA is a nonprofit that works to support and encourage the use of aircraft when it comes to public safety.