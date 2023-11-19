FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said it has been made aware of a bail bonding scam involving someone claiming they work at the county detention center.

The sheriff’s office said that on November 12, it was made aware of a scam where a male was calling families of inmates, claiming he was an employee of the DeKalb County Detention Center.

During the calls, the scammer reportedly advises the family of a bond amount and asks them to pay. Once the families pay, DCSO said they’d receive a barcode as a form of receipt and notification that because the inmate made bond, they’ll be released.

The scammer also attempted to arrange in-person meetings with the families, according to DCSO.

“Our corrections officers do not make calls or arrangements for inmates’ bonds to be paid, also never give out personal information about yourself or a family member over the phone,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.

If you find yourself a victim of this scam or other scams, you are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-845-3801.