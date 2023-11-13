DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Beginning Monday, November 13, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will merge with 911 communication to begin a “new era” of dispatch.

The sheriff’s office said the merger had been in the works for roughly two years.

“It’s a must-do and will benefit not only First Responders but all the people of DeKalb County, from our citizens, to people just passing through who may need emergency personnel,” Sheriff Nick Welden said in a press release.

The merger will allow for less delay time, and will speed up the response time in critical or life-threatening situations.

Sheriff Welden added that, through grant funds, DCSO was able to acquire new communication equipment.

Several agencies assisted in making the union work, including the 911 Board, County Administrator, DeKalb County Commissioners and the Commission President Ricky Harcrow.