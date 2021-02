Very old beautiful medieval big crossbow without an arrow in nature and blurred green background. Medieval war equipment concept. Close up, selective focus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an agriculture crime case.

The Sheriff’s Office said somebody shot and killed a horse and mule with a crossbow in the Lickskillet community between 4:45 a.m and 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The horse and mule were on private property just off County Road 127 close to the intersection of County Road 270.

Anyone with information on who may have shot the animals should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801.