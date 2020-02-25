Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office searching for two missing 13-year-olds

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing 13-year-olds.

The sheriff’s office said Kace Bailey and Malakai Stallings left their home on County Road 309 near Little River Canyon on foot at 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook saying the two 13-year-olds had not returned as of 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office and Adamsburg Fire Department are searching for the two boys, and ask that anyone who has any information call 256-845-3801.