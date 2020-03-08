Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman

UPDATE 10:15 p.m. – Tyler Pruett with the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office said Jessica Dry was found safe in Cherokee County Saturday night.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen leaving the hospital on Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Jessica Dry, 39, of Lookout Mountain, was last seen when she was discharged from Gadsden Regional Medical Center at 5:44 a.m. on Saturday.

She is five feet ten inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who may have any information about Jessica Dry call their office at 256-845-3801.