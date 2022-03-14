FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden reports that his office and surrounding agencies had a pretty busy February.
In a recent report, the sheriff’s office detailed each arrest that was made during this last month.
On Tuesday, February 1st, Crossville Police Department stopped a vehicle on Hwy 68 in the Crossville city limits.
Mary Ann Walling, 52, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, DUI, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
On Wednesday, February 2nd, agents with the DeKalb County Criminal Interdiction and Narcotics Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 400. The vehicle fled to a residence off of County Road 72 near the Fyffe/Grove Oak area.
When the driver stopped, he attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by Law Enforcement. Bradley Thomas Randolph, 38, was arrested for Attempting to Elude Police, Resisting Arrest and three Failure to Appear warrants.
Fyffe Police Department and the DeKalb County Deputies assisted with this stop.
On Friday, February 4th, DeKalb County Deputies assisted Pardon and Paroles with a home check on County Road 372 in Flat Rock. While there, deputies found methamphetamine, kratom, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
Dallas Micala Noles, 25, was charged with fours counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs.
Chandler Ashlin Mitch Palmer, 30, was charged with four counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Probation Violation. Narcotics Agents also assisted with this case.
On Tuesday, February 8th, DeKalb County Deputies stopped a vehicle on Cornerstone Drive in Henagar. During the stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found within the vehicle. DHR was called to the scene due to an underage child being in the vehicle.
Deputies arrested James Carson Lambert, 59, with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Arrest. Narcotics Agents also assisted with this stop.
On Tuesday, February 8th, Officers with Powell Police Department conducted a traffic stop on County Road 27 in Sylvania, finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Rebecca Lynn Cantrell, 46, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two Failure to Appear warrants. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
On Wednesday, February 9th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 68 in Crossville finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Tammy Diana Pointer, 46, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
On Thursday, February 10th, DeKalb County Deputies, along with Narcotics Agents, conducted a traffic stop on Rainbow Avenue in the Powell area, finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Marty Alan Outlaw, 58, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Saturday, February 12th, Officers with Ider Police Department conducted a traffic stop near County Road 141 and Hwy 117 in Ider, finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Michael Alan Thomas, 62, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
On Sunday, February 13th, DeKalb County Deputies received a call asking for a welfare check at a residence on County Road 1001 in Valley Head. When Deputies arrived and spoke with Fabian Ray Burrage, 41, they found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Burrage was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
On Monday, February 14th, DeKalb County Deputies, along with Officers with Collinsville Police Department, conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 68 in Collinsville. During a search, approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm was found in the vehicle.
Shannon Ray Boyd, 49, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying Concealed Weapon. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
On Wednesday, February 16th, Officers with Ider Police Department went to a residence on County Road 788 to follow up on a call they had received. When Officers arrived, Ruth Love Smith, 52, came to the door. Officers were then advised Smith had outstanding warrants.
As Smith was taken into custody, officers found her to be in possession of methamphetamine and Oxycodone. Smith was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and four Failure to Appear warrants. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
On Wednesday, February 23rd, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 35 in Fort Payne finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Guadalupe Jose Godinez, 50, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
On Thursday, February 24th, DeKalb County Deputies and Inmates went to a residence on County Road 44 in Fort Payne, on a court-ordered move-out. While there, deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Charles Renfroe, 42, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
On Saturday, February 26th, DeKalb County Deputies responded to a call about a firearm being discharged at a residence on County Road 283 in Collinsville. When deputies arrived, they noticed methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home.
Ernest Boyette Gibson, Jr, 62, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
Also, on Sunday, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Road 89 and County Road 749 in Fort Payne. During the stop, methamphetamine and prescription medication was found. Kenneth James Gordon, 64, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Christy Lynn Williams, 33, was charged with Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
Again, on Sunday, DeKalb County Deputies made a traffic stop on Hwy 75 in Henagar finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Mikel Dewayne Terrell, 44, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and three Failure to Appear warrants. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.