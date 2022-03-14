On Wednesday, February 2nd, agents with the DeKalb County Criminal Interdiction and Narcotics Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 400. The vehicle fled to a residence off of County Road 72 near the Fyffe/Grove Oak area.

When the driver stopped, he attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by Law Enforcement. Bradley Thomas Randolph, 38, was arrested for Attempting to Elude Police, Resisting Arrest and three Failure to Appear warrants.

Fyffe Police Department and the DeKalb County Deputies assisted with this stop.