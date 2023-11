DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing last month.

According to DCSO, Andrea Liles was last seen in the Sylvania area on October 29. Liles is described as 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing flannel pajamas pants.

Anyone with information regarding where she might be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (256)-845-3801.