DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigating dog poisoning case

ARONEY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible dog poisoning in the Aroney community.
The Sheriff’s Office said a resident reported three dogs at his home on County Road 414 were found dead between Feb. 28 and Mar. 5. Poisoning is suspected since the resident found a plate with canned dog food containing a granular substance.
One of the dead dogs was taken to the Alabama Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Boaz and then to the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine for further investigation.
Anyone with information on the case should contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801 or info@dekalbcountysheriff.org.