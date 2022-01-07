DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office closes lobby due to COVID surge

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The lobby at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public beginning of next week after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the lobby will be closed starting Monday, January 10. The statement did not show an end date for the lobby closure

“These decisions are not easy to make, but with the safety of our employees and the community, we feel like this is the best decision at this time,” the post read.

Pistol permits can still be acquired from the Sheriff’s Office website during the closure. For all other jail-related issues or if you need to make a report, contact dispatch at 256-845-3801.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), DeKalb County, along with the rest of the State of Alabama, is at a high risk of community transmission for COVID-19. As of January 7, the county had recorded 300 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of 2022. The county’s overall positivity rate in COVID-19 testing is 42.1%.