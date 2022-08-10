DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stayed busy during the month of July with multiple people arrested on drug-related charges.

According to the department, over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and one gun were recovered during these arrests.

On Wednesday, July 6, deputies pulled over a vehicle on Highway 68 and found the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 31-year-old Justice Marie Laverty of Albertville was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justice Marie Laverty (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday, July 15, deputies carried out a search warrant on County Road 498. It was during that search that law enforcement officials say they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, controlled medication and marijuana. 32-year-old David James Lee Higgins of Henagar was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

David James Lee Higgins

(DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, July 20, DeKalb County Sheriff Deputies, along with Narcotics Agents, pulled a vehicle over on County Road 159 in Flat Rock. During that traffic stop, authorities say they found around 5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 53-year-old Mary Bowman Morgan of Flat Rock was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mary Bowman Morgan

(DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Terry Jay White

(DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

59-year-old Terry Jay White of Flat Rock was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday, July 21, the Crossville Police Department pulled a vehicle over on Highway 68 and found the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 48-year-old Robert Earl Sherbundy of Scottsboro was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Robert Earl Sherbundy

(DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday, July 29, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents patrolling County Road 812 noticed a person walking along the road. When the agents pulled over to see if they needed help, they smelled a strong and distinct odor. Agents found the man to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 47-year-old Roy Anthony Baker of Flat Rock was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roy Anthony Baker (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On Saturday, July 30, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies carried out a search warrant at a house on County Road 32 near Collinsville. That search revealed a gun, over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medication and drug paraphernalia. 56-year-old Terry Leonard Nix of Collinsville was charged with person forbidden to possess a pistol and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. 42-year-old Trisha Kay Whaley of Collinsville was charged with person forbidden to possess a pistol.

Trisha Kay Whaley

(DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Terry Leonard Nix

(DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

That case is ongoing with additional charges possible in the near future, according to authorities.