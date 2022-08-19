DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Micah McCreary holds the title of DeKalb County Sheriff’s K9 handler by day, but he has a “moonlight” worthy talent that he’ll showcase on a familiar stage later this month.

Deputy McCreary tells News 19 that he will perform with American country music band Shenandoah, founded in Muscle Shoals, at the Grand Ole Opry on August 25.

McCreary has held the Alabama State Harmonica Championship title for a few years now, he says, and was flabbergasted when Shenandoah’s Marty Raybon personally asked him to perform with the band at the upcoming Classic Country Opry Night.

According to the deputy, playing at the Opry has been the number 1 item to cross off his bucket list with music.

“I met Marty Raybon…a few years ago at a bluegrass festival,” McCreary said. “[He] asked me if I wanted to play the Grand Ole Opry this upcoming August 25 for the Classic Country Opry Night. I couldn’t hardly get out a yessir until I came back to myself!”

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. that Thursday night, featuring Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Hannah Dasher, Ray Stevens, The Gatlin Brothers, Shenandoah and more.

“Definitely thought it was a dream,” McCreary told News 19. “But it really is a dream come true!”

According to the Opry’s website, the show will be a celebration of some of the classic songs that made the Music City what it is. Host Larry Gatlin is scheduled to share his own stories and songs, along with favorites by artists like Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash.

In an effort to help other artists, McCreary has also launched his own show, “Tru-x TV.”

Tickets for the show are available starting at $50 and can be purchased here.