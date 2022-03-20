DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office wants to “run drugs out” of the county with a new 5K supporting the DARE program.

The “Run Drugs Out of DeKalb 5K” will be held on April 9 at 8 a.m. at Fyffe High School. Runners are asked to meet in the parking lot of the school’s new gym.

“Everyone mark your [calendars] for April 9th, we need runners or walkers, even if [you’re] crawling by the end, we need you!” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Guaranteed to have a fun time.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the DARE program, a drug-free program taught to 5th grade students by the county’s school resource officers. The sheriff’s office says the goal of the program is to “help kids make safe, responsible choices to better equip them to stay away from drugs.”

Individual registration for the race is $30 on the day of the race, and $25 beforehand. Registration forms can be found on the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.