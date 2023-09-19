FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is growing their jail chaplain team after swearing in new chaplains, but they are still looking for more volunteers.

Sheriff Nick Welden administered the Oath of Office to Adam Moore, Bob Reynolds, and Cat Reynolds on Sunday, September 17th.

“This is wonderful program and asset to our jail that I support 100%. We definitely need to keep programs like this around and we will push to keep them going”, says Sheriff Welden.

A Jail Chaplain is many things, but Welden believes most importantly they are a confidant and a friend.

The sheriff’s office still has openings for jail Chaplains. If you are interested, call 256-845-3801 to apply for an interview with Mr. Harper. Requirements for the program are attending Chaplain Academy, finishing the basic course, interning for 1 year under a DCSO Chaplain, and becoming a member of ICPC (International Conference of Police Chaplains).