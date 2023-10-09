FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says its office is closed until further notice citing “sickness.”

“We are currently closed until further notice due to sickness,” DCSO said in a social media post. “It is our responsibility to ensure everyone is safe, including our community.”

The sheriff’s office said residents can still go online to its website for pistol permits. DCSO said if residents need to speak to a deputy they can call dispatch at 256-845-3801 and a dispatcher will connect them with the correct deputy.