DEKALB COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing young woman.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis. She was last seen leading a location on Inspec Drive in Valley Head on Sept. 26, 2022.

Purvis is described as 5ft 6 inches tall and weighing about 100 to 120 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.

Makenna Purvis (Courtesy of Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801 or call 911.