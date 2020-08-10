DeKalb County Schools students return to school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – School is back in session for some DeKalb County students.

They started their staggered start Monday with a fourth of students at each school coming in.

Superintendent Jason Barnett said he believes they have a good plan, they just need to execute it well.

“There’s always some first day jitters. This year we knew we had extra hurdles and some extra obstacles and we knew that all eyes would certainly be on us as we start school. With that being said, I trusted our plan. I knew we had put a lot of work and a lot of careful effort into it,” explained Barnett.

Barnett said he is confident they have executed the plan well on the first day back.

“I’ve been exceptionally pleased with how the first day of school has went. I’ve visited seven campuses so far today and everybody has been doing their part to keep everybody safe as both as an individual and collectively. Practicing social distancing, the hand sanitation, students wearing their masks,” said Barnett with a smile.

But there is always room for improvement.

He told WHNT News 19 that after speaking with several principals, they plan to tweak the flow of lunchroom lines to make sure they are more efficient and to ensure proper social distancing.

Overall, he said everyone seems excited to be back.

“Every group of student I’ve asked today at all of our schools, ‘Are you excited to be back in school? and I’ve seen a lot of yeses and head nods. There were so many students that were excited to be back in school and that makes me very excited,” said Barnett.

Barnett told WHNT News 19 that about 13% of students are enrolled in the virtual option right now, but students have three weeks to switch to traditional learning.