DeKalb County Schools start back August 10th with safety in mind

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The Superintendent of DeKalb County Schools held a conference Friday, July 3rd to present plans for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Jason Barnett says they’re ready to get kids back in school in the quickest and safest way possible. He says safety is first and things will look a little different.

Read the complete school plan here.

Students will start to report back starting on August 10th, 2020 but with a staggered start. Students will be notified of their start date in the upcoming month. He says a fourth of students will start on the 11th of August, a fourth on the 12th of August, and so forth. The school start plan is broken up by the last name of the students.

Faculty will report to work on August 3rd and will be required to wear masks, according to the superintendent.

Students will only be encouraged to wear masks. The school district asks parents to notify the school if their children are sick. Superintendent Barnett says parents are the first line of defense.

Barnett says classrooms will run at half capacity, meaning some students might have class in the lunchroom or another part of the building.

Parents will have two options for their children’s education, virtual or traditional learning.

Read the complete school plan here.

All students of the Virtual Academy will also be given a Chromebook.

The custodians will be trained on proper cleaning procedures and staff will also receive safety training, according to Barnett.

Barnett says the buses will be sanitized each bus between each route with only 48 students per bus.

The superintendent says this plan is effective July 3rd but is subject to change. He says we have to work together.

Questions about the upcoming school year can be submitted to covid@dekalbk12.org.

Watch the conference below.