DeKalb County Schools move to remote learning through January 8

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – DeKalb County Schools will transition to remote learning this week, and will remain so for the week after winter break.

Superintendent Jason Barnett announced that students will transition starting Wednesday, December 16. His statement called this change “necessary” because of the high absence level of faculty and staff.

Barnett says he made the decision to continue with remote learning through January 8 because of the potential spread of coronavirus during the Christmas and New Years holidays. Students will return to campus January 11, 2021.

The statement closed with Barnett saying “It is my hope that this short-term interruption and transition to remote learning will support our long-term goal of ensuring in-person learning for the duration of the school year.”