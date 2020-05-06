DeKalb County Schools 2020 graduation ceremony schedule

A close up of 2020 on a tassel hanging from the cap of a teenage girl.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – DeKalb County Schools announced a plan to hold graduation ceremonies for seniors in July.

Beginning July 16 through July 25, ceremonies will be held for each school at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum. In a letter Tuesday, Superintendent Jason Barnett said dates are subject to change based on new guidance and regulations.

Graduating seniors will be allowed four tickets for attending guests. Ceremonies will be live-streamed and recorded for those who can’t attend. Seating will be designated to ensure proper social distancing and adhere to anticipated summer guidelines for large gatherings. Guests will be requested to wear a face covering.

The graduation schedule is as follows:

Geraldine High School Sylvania High School Collinsville High School Fyfee High School Valley Head High School Ider High School Plainview High School Crossville High School July 16, 2020 July 17, 2020 July 18, 2020 July 20, 2020 July 21, 2020 July 23, 2020 July 24, 2020 July 25, 2020 6 p.m. 6 p.m. 6 p.m. 6 p.m. 6 p.m. 6 p.m. 6 p.m. 6 p.m.