DeKalb County roadway selected for Rebuild Alabama funding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — DeKalb County was one of nine counties selected to receive the latest Rebuild Alabama funding from Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation on Monday.

Ivey and ALDOT announced that $2.08 million in state funding was being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.

Ivey awarded $121,210 for the resurfacing of Brooks Street from US-75 to Hammonds Road in the town of Fyffe, in DeKalb County.

This is the third round of projects awarded under the Annual Grant Program this year. In the first two rounds earlier this year, $8 million in state funds was awarded for 34 projects, with this final round bringing the total for FY 2021 to $10.04 million in state funds for 43 local projects.

The first round selected 21 projects totaling $4.93 million. The second round featured 13 projects totaling $3.11 million.

While it is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year, all projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

The eight other counties awarded in this round were: Bullock, Clarke, Clay, Etowah, Fayette, Lowndes, Russell, and Washington.