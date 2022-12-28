DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened at 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28.

Officials say both lanes of Alabama Highway 176 were blocked near County Road 829 just outside of Collinsville. The road will remain closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”

Troopers say, as this is an active investigation, details of the crash cannot be released at this time.

This is a developing story.