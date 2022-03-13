DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — First responders in DeKalb County will be getting updated communications technology thanks to a resolution that commits $2 million in funding.

The DeKalb County Commission approved the funding earlier this week in an effort to advance communications countywide. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said his office alongside other agencies have been working toward “solutions that were cost effective and increased safety for responders.”

“We have been working diligently towards the CAD / P25 project since day one,” Welden stated. “Like so many other municipalities and counties throughout Alabama, we have suffered through years of antiquated technology and have fought communications shortcoming tooth and nail.”

The DeKalb County Communication Governance Committee, made up of representatives from county response agencies, has been researching a streamlined communications plan over the last year. The committee was formed in accordance with the National Communications Plan.

The plan created by the committee will create a communications system for the next generation.

“With the release of the final ruling pertaining to allowable projects under the American Rescue Plan Act, we now have the ability to use funds dispersed from the federal government in order to fix the problems with our communications infrastructure,” Welden continued.

Welden said DeKalb County responders had never come together like they have to address this need.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to do the right thing for Dekalb County and put us ahead of the game instead of behind,” Welden concluded.