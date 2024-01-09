CROSSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Families in one Crossville subdivision are calling for help after their roads have become so dangerous that the post office won’t deliver their mail in front of their home.

While the people in Crossville have asked the county for help, officials say there’s nothing they can do because the roads are privately owned in the subdivision.

People living off five roads in Dekalb County say the roads leading to their homes need to be fixed. Residents told News 19 that potholes on the road are almost 5 inches deep, and sections of the road have completely deteriorated.

The US Postal Service notified people living here on January 4th that their roads were not passable and would need to be repaired or mail delivery service to their homes would be suspended. Residents will have to relocate their mailboxes if the roads don’t get fixed.

“We have the option of getting a PO box or they gone put like a family of mailboxes at the end of each major road at the end of each subdivision so we can get our mail but they will no longer come down these roads,” said Clay Harris, Crossville resident.

The subdivision is owned by Jack Clay Properties. The owner, Jack Clay, died back in 2020. News 19 reached out to county officials who tell us that after he built the area, he never petitioned the county to take over meaning the county is not in charge of the roads.

“It makes me very angry it makes a lot of people in the subdivision very angry some of them have signed letters that he was going fix the road,” said Harris.

Now, Harris said residents is begging the county for help.

“I want the county to fight for us we can’t afford a lawyer to go sue Jack Clay Properties or Rural whatever it is,” he said. “We cannot afford that the county needs to get our back”

The county says it is not responsible for the care of those roads and says it will not take over the roads in their current condition.

According to the county engineer, resurfacing the roads would require a minimum of around $100 thousand per mile.