DeKalb County Marine Toys for Tots presents plaque to Fort Payne City Council

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Several DeKalb County Marine Toys for Tots members were in Fort Payne for the city council meeting Tuesday afternoon thanking the council for all of their support over the years.

The council allows the nonprofit to use a building free of charge every year to sort and bag the toys that get delivered to families.

The group was unable to host their dozen or so regular large gathering fundraisers this year.

However, despite that, they were still able to help give 1,294 children 10,834 new toys for Christmas, which is more than they’ve helped in the previous seven campaigns.

“People thought outside the box and figured out ways to raise toys and money and we did better than we’ve ever done before because of their generosity and because they care. This is a very caring county and they want to take care of those children who normally would not get anything for Christmas and this is not just families who are on public assistance. This is families who may have, due to COVID lost their job, or come down with catastrophic illness or had a house fire at Christmas time, things like that,” said Coordinator LaRue Hardinger.

News 19’s Northeast Alabama Bureau Reporter Tiffany Lester was also given a recognition certificate for her “outstanding support” of the DeKalb County 2020 Marine Toys for Tots program.

The certificate came with a letter that reads

“Thanks to you and the generous support at WHNT Channel 19 News–your allowing us event coverage and announcements– we were able to provide 10,834 new toys for 1,249 DeKalb County children-in-need this past Christmas–despite the incredible challenges due to Covid-19. You have shown an amazing outpouring of love for our local children, who probably would not have received a present for Christmas otherwise. We consider you part of our volunteer team, because without you helping us get the word out to the public, we would not have a campaign.” LaRue Hardinger, Toys for Tots Coordinator for DeKalb County, AL

As the nonprofit begins its ninth campaign, donations are needed of:

New toys

Money

Food for volunteers

Gas & vehicles for transporting toys

Campaign support

Click here to make online monetary donations or mail checks to: Toys for Tots, ℅ Coordinator LaRue Hardinger, P.O. Box 681516 Fort Payne, AL 35968