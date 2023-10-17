DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A DeKalb County man pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine on Monday and was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, according to court documents.

Jeffrey Elbert Townsel, 61, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine in December 2021. District Attorney Summer Summerford announced that Townsel was sentenced to life on Monday.

As part of the plea deal, documents show that Townsel’s other drug-related charges will be dropped.

Townsel will serve his life sentence in the Alabama Department of Corrections, and his plea agreement states he will have the possibility of parole.