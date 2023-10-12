DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A DeKalb County man received a life sentence on Tuesday for a robbery in February 2020, according to District Attorney Summer McWhorter Summerford.

Melvin Moss of Valley Head entered a guilty plea to first-degree robbery on September 5. Because a sentence wasn’t agreed on between Moss and the state prior to the plea, he was scheduled for a sentencing hearing on October 10.

On February 7th, 2020, DeKalb County deputies assisted a male who was covered in blood. Summerford says the male victim reported to law enforcement that he had been struck in the head with brass knuckles, blindfolded, tied up, led into the woods, and left face down in the woods.

The male victim reportedly identified Moss as the person who struck and led him into the woods, and Moss admitted to investigators he planned to rob the man. “Moss further confessed that he had struck the victim with brass knuckles, placed a shirt over the victim’s face, then tied a ratchet strap around the victim’s face and hands, before placing the victim in the bed of a truck and leading the victim to the woods,” Summerford said.

After testimony was heard at the sentencing hearing, Moss was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree robbery by Judge Andrew Hairston in DeKalb County.

“We are thankful that justice was served in this case. This result was reached because of the cooperation and teamwork between the DA’s office and law enforcement. The community can rest easy knowing that we are all working together to see that justice is served and our community is safe,” stated Summerford.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Brady Burns.