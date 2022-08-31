DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Crossville man facing several sexual-related charges involving children has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

Steven Lynn Nation, 35, was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, five counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and four counts of indecent exposure when he was arrested on August 23.

Court documents filed on August 25 show Nation entered his plea of not guilty and waived his arraignment.

In an April 27 DeKalb County Grand Jury indictment, the sexual abuse charges involve two children. On June 10, an arrest warrant was issued for Nation.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested him earlier this month and booked him into the DeKalb County Jail, where he remains on a $1 million bond.

According to online documents, a jury trial has been set for February 13, 2023.