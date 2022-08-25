DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Crossville man is behind bars and faces 11 sex-related charges involving children, according to court documents.

35-year-old Steven Lynn Nation was arrested on August 23. He was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, five counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and four counts of indecent exposure.

According to an indictment of a DeKalb County Grand Jury filed on April 27, the sexual abuse charges involve two children.

A warrant was issued for Nation’s arrest on June 10.

Steven Nation

(DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Nation was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Online court documents show that an arraignment hearing is scheduled to be held on September 1.