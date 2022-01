IDER, Ala. (WHNT) — A Valley Head man died in a single-car crash on Highway 117 Sunday night, according to Ider Police Department Chief Tony Baker.

Jason Barkley, 55, was killed when the vehicle he was driving spun out into a ditch. Baker said they believe Barkley hit a patch of ice which caused him to spin out.

Officials ruled the crash as an accident and there will not be any further investigation.