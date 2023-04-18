DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 24-year-old Powell man was arrested after authorities say he spit blood on an officer following a civil disturbance.

Vincent Ivan Moore was charged with third-degree domestic violence, criminal mischief, damaging a patrol car and assaulting a police officer with bodily fluids.

On April 16, the Powell Police Department said they responded to a home on Alabama 35 inside the town limits for a domestic call. When he arrived, Assistant Chief Nick Morgan found a female victim with injuries to her head.

Morgan then found and made contact with “a bloody Vincent Moore.”

According to police, Moore was not being cooperative and was “severely intoxicated.” Asst. Chief Morgan put Moore in the back seat of a patrol car so he could carry out a domestic violence investigation.

Moore then started screaming at Morgan and spit blood on his face, police wrote.

Following the investigation, Moore was charged and then served with an existing warrant he had with Powell Police for failure to appear.

Multiple departments that assisted in the case, including the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office and Rainsville Police Department, were thanked by the Powell Police Department.

At the time this article was published, Moore remained in the DeKalb County Jail on a $3,300 bond.