FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man in Valley Head has been charged with having child pornography after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from the FBI.

After a search, the DeKalb County Criminal Investigations Unit found evidence of obscene material being downloaded at a home on County Road 137 in Valley Head.

Kael Claxton, 38, is charged with possession of child pornography.

Authorities say more charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.

“We have been seeing so much crime against our children, it is heartbreaking. Our children are the most vulnerable beings on the planet and for someone to think that this type of behavior is ok, is just pure evil,” said Sheriff Nick Welden in a statement. “Whether sexual, emotional or physical abuse, the nightmare never ends for the victim or their families.”

Internet Crimes Against Children and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children assisted the FBI in the investigation.