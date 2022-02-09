FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Higdon man is accused of killing his father on Tuesday night, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Alexander Register, 25, was charged with murder after investigators said they found his father, Joseph Xaiver Register, 52, dead in the area of County Road 115.

Authorities were dispatched to a possible homicide call in the area and found Joseph dead when they arrived.

After an investigation, authorities arrested Cody Register and he was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

“Its always tragic when something like this happens and the effect it has on family is unbearable. Thanks to vital information from the community, we were able to move fast and get a suspect in custody. I can’t stress enough how important it is that our communities are able to step up and provide helpful information when crimes occur, and this is a prime example. We HAVE to have these partnerships with our communities in Law Enforcement.” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Unit, and Investigators with the District Attorney’s Office responded to the call. Ider Police Department and Cartersville Fire Department assisted on the scene.