DeKalb County man arrested following bicycle chase

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A man is in custody after leading a DeKalb County Deputy on a chase while riding a bicycle.

The deputy was doing extra patrol on county road 784— near Cartersville— when the man suddenly rode into a yard around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says the deputy told him to stop but the rider refused and biked away.

After another deputy joined the pursuit, 46-year-old Byron Gentry then left his bike and ran into a nearby wooded area— where he was found and arrested.

Gentry had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence— and is now being charged with restisting arrest and attempt to elude.