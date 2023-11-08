FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Investigators were able to get back nearly $60,000 for a local victim involved in a scam, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

In a press release sent out on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said investigators had to work quickly in order to reverse the transfer and get money back to the victim’s account.

“The faster we are made aware of this scam and the transfer of funds, the better. We only have 72 hours to get the money back and it takes almost a day to fill out all the paperwork and get it sent in,” DCSO said in a press release.

The investigators were able to retrieve $59,800.75 for the victim.

“We urge you all to talk with your family and friends about these scams, especially the elderly who may be easily convinced that the scam is legit,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Please do not give out any of your personal information to anyone over the phone unless you know 100% who you are talking to and you were the one placing the phone call.”

If you do find yourself a victim of a scam, DCSO urges you to call the office immediately at 256-845-3801 so they can act quickly to get your money back.