DeKalb County honors deputies lost to COVID-19 complications

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – A ceremony was held in DeKalb County to honor two fallen deputies. The ceremony was one of many events happening across North Alabama as part of National Police Week.

The event was hosted by the First Responders Board to honor and remember Deputies Jeff Bain and Mickey Bowen, both of whom passed away from COVID-19.

Law enforcement joined the families to honor the deputies who now have their names etched in history at Rainsville’s First Responders Site.

“They gave everything they had for their career. They missed out on days and times with their kids and families. Date nights and vacations because they answered a call that so many don’t know about.” said Sheriff Nick Welden of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

At the end of the ceremony, family and friends of the fallen deputies released balloons in their honor. You can see Deputy Bain and Deputy Bowen’s memorial at the Rainsville City Park’s First Responders Site.