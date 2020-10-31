DeKalb County Girl Scout hosts clothing drive for those in need

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A DeKalb County Girl Scout is hoping to earn her Silver Award by helping those in need.

“I’m collecting clothes for people who need clothing and people donate them and I’m having an event to distribute them,” said Regan Martin.

The 11-year-old has been a Girl Scout for four years.

For her bronze award, she machine-sewed 75 washable face masks and donated them to the DeKalb Regional Medical Center.

But this year, she is helping in a different way.

“They might not be able to afford clothing and get the stuff they want. It makes me feel happy because I know I’m helping people,” said Regan.

To earn a Silver Award, Regan must work for 50 hours on the project.

Regan is using her own experience to continue helping others.

“We actually went to one of these a couple years back and I thought it was a good idea,” explained Regan.

“It’s very important for her to see the need of people and know how to meet that need,” said Regan’s mother, Amie Martin. “We’ve been in that position where we’ve needed help before and that’s when we went to the event, and she learned from that event and she picked up more than I thought she did, you know, at the time.”

Regan’s choice to help others brings Amie to tears.

“It makes me extremely proud. I’m proud of all my kids, but this makes me very proud,” said Amie as she wiped tears from her eyes.

Regan received around 100 bags of gently used clothing, shoes, and toys from several people across the area.

Any DeKalb County resident in need can stop by the Coal and Iron building at 500 Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne on Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.