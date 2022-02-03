DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A DeKalb County deputy passed away Thursday due to complications caused by COVID-19.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Steve Bobbitt died on Thursday, February 3 at Huntsville Hospital. Bobbitt was with the sheriff’s office for 13 years.

“Steve was one of a kind and I know all would agree on that,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “He was one of the nicest, most professional men I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. He was in a league of his own that very few men will ever be a part of, that’s how much of an outstanding man he was. But he didn’t look down on anyone, and if he did, it was to help them up.”

“This man was a superhero,” Welden continued. “All day, I just can’t stop thinking that this is not supposed to be the way it ends! It just can’t be true, but deep down knowing that it is, it is just terrible. This man was loved, and a huge part of our family.”

The sheriff’s office posted Bobbitt’s obituary, as well as his funeral arrangements:

Mr. Steve Bobbitt, 55, of Henagar, Ala., formerly of Rainsville, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2 p.m.at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Roger Graham & Brother Jason Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com. Visitation will be held Friday, February 4th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, February 5th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bobbitt is survived by his wife Wendy Lanier Bobbitt of Henagar; daughters, Savannah Sibert and husband, Zach, of Geraldine, and Emily Hearn, and husband Lee, of Sylvania; granddaughter, Judah Sibert of Geraldine; and brother, Brent Bobbitt of Rainsville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Joe and Sybil Bobbitt. Rainsville Funeral Home