DeKalb County deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died after contracting COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Deputy Mickey Jay Bowen, 49, died Tuesday at UAB Hospital. Chief Deputy Brad Gregg confirmed Bowen died of complications from COVID-19.

Bowen was with the sheriff’s office for 21 years, Gregg said. According to Gregg, one employee of the sheriff’s office is currently out because of testing positive for coronavirus.

Bowen’s funeral is scheduled to take place Friday at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., with the funeral taking place immediately after.

Bowen leaves behind a wife and two daughters.