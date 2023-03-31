The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a shooting incident on Kelly Drive in Henagar.

POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in Powell on Friday afternoon.

According to a post by DCSO, deputies and officers with the Powell Police Department are on the scene of a shooting in the area of College Road in Powell.

Powell Police Department Chief Gage Wilson confirmed to News 19 that they responded to a shooting call on College Road. Wilson said authorities believe this is an isolated incident and don’t believe the public is in any danger at this time.

Authorities ask that drivers avoid the area.

