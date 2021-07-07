DeKalb County courtroom renovations complete

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Dekalb County leaders are showing off the brand new jury courtrooms inside the courthouse.

Workers used the time during the COVID-19 quarantine to completely gut and renovate the lobby and the courtrooms themselves.

It is a dramatic change from the outdated areas.

They added various features including more outlets for increased accessibility to technology, plus stairs and new benches for the public watching the trial.

“COVID was bad on everybody and we certainly regret those who suffered the health consequences but the judicial branch of government and county commission worked together and use the time that we were shut down to completely renovate both the second and third-floor jury courtrooms and it was a very very good use of the time that we had during the quarantine,” explained Ninth Judicial District Circuit Judge Shaunathan Bell.

“We want the inside of our courthouse to be as attractive as what the outside is. It projects what we think of our county, it projects what we think of our building, it projects what we think of our elected officials and employees because they all do such a good job,” added DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow.

The renovation cost around $250,000 but they were able to use in-house workers to complete the project.