DeKalb County Commission President receives first dose of Moderna COVIC-19 vaccine

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow was one of the first in the county to receive the first doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine Thursday.

He received it at the health department in Fort Payne along with nine employees.

Alabama is still in Phase 1A of distribution to healthcare workers.

While Harcrow is not a healthcare worker, he is a county leader and often works with the Emergency Management Agency, which could expose him to COVID-19.

“I do think it’s important as part of vaccine confidence for persons to understand that healthcare providers, emergency responders, and also persons that are in positions that persons might see them out in the general public really lead by example in taking a vaccine,” said Alabama Department of Public Health Area Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers.