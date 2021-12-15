DeKalb County Commission invites public to donate Christmas gifts to Kentucky tornado victims

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow announced Wednesday a county-wide toy and gift donation drive for the families devastated by last weekend’s tornadoes in western Kentucky.

Harcrow says the disaster hits close to home. More than ten years ago on April 27, 2011, seven tornadoes – including an EF5 – left behind similar scenes in the county, but thousands stepped in to help with recovery efforts.

Harcrow said now leaders across the county, from mayors to representatives, want to pay it forward.

The donation drive will last through Wednesday, December 22.

County EMA personnel will then transport the donated toys, books, electronics and gift cards to Kentucky State Police just in time for Christmas.

“Our EMA people are such professionals and they’re so proactive in what we do,” Harcrow said. “We’re ready to do this…ready to do this just that quick. They can put it together because they’ve done it before (during disasters).”

Donations are welcomed at any city hall in DeKalb County to be dropped off during business hours.

If you can’t make it to any of those buildings to drop off your donation, you can reach out to DeKalb County EMA for a pickup from your home.