DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Circuit’s Clerk Office will be closed for the rest of the week.

In a message to News 19, the office said multiple COVID-19 illnesses are to blame for the closure.

As of Monday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has reported a total of 4,419 cases in DeKalb County, with 692 in the last 14 days.

Since March, 35 DeKalb County residents have died as a result of COVID-19 or COVID-19 complications.