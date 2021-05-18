DeKalb County Board of Education appoints interim superintendent

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. – During a special called meeting on Monday, the DeKalb County Board of Education appointed Scott Timmons as the interim superintendent of DeKalb County Schools.

Timmons most recently served as principal at Henagar School. He also worked as assistant principal at Crossville Middle School and as a special education and social studies teacher.

“I am humbled and honored that the DeKalb County Board of Education has chosen me to serve as the interim Superintendent of Education,” Timmons said.

Current DeKalb County Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett is set to become the next superintendent for Guntersville City Schools. He will replace Ric Ayer, who has served as Guntersville’s interim superintendent since last December. Barnett, who was first elected as superintendent in 2016, will remain in place until June 9, 2021.

“Under Dr. Barnett’s leadership, our school system has made tremendous strides…and is set to make continuous strides in the years to come,” Timmons continued. “My role as the interim superintendent will be to keep us headed on the path which has been set forth by Dr. Barnett and the Board of Education.”