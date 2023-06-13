DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s is asking for the public’s help to find two boys that were last seen Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, James and Brandon Boyd were last seen around 3 p.m. near 124 County Road 81, in the Collbran Gap area.

12-year-old James Boyd is said to be around 5’0, weighing 60 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

13-year-old Brandon Boyd is around 5’4, weighs about 75 pounds, has blond hair, and blueish eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen them or know where they are to contact them at (256) 845-3801.