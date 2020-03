DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A 13-year-old girl was reported missing from the Powell area Thursday night.

Emilia Lynn Newman (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Emilia Lynn Newman walked away from her house on Griffin Street at around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities describe Emilia as being 5’3″ tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say she may be traveling toward Chattanooga. If you make contact with her or know of her whereabouts, contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801.